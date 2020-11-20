Quota of Indiana, PA announced its new name and expanded mission with the dissolution of Quota International. With membership support, Quota International dissolved Sept. 30 after providing service to the speech and hearing-impaired worldwide for more than 100 years. The local Quota organization will move forward as an independent entity.
The dissolution of Quota International provides significant advantages to local organizations with active membership, such as Quota of Indiana, PA. These organizations are now able to operate in a more flexible and economical manner aligned with each group’s priorities.
In addition, with the elimination of international and regional dues, the local organization is now able to charge lower annual membership dues and focus fundraising efforts on the local area.
Quota of Indiana’s expanded mission is broader in scope, bringing individuals together to share their time, talent and resources to educate, empower and support those in need in our community.
“Many of our members have been active regionally and internationally with Quota International, which has helped us grow as individuals and provided opportunities to serve those in need on a global scale,” Quota President Sheila Hoover said in news release. “However, we welcome what this change means to our local organization. We are a robust group of more than 50 members and will continue to focus our fundraising and service efforts to support local organizations.”
Over the last 65 years, Quota of Indiana, PA has provided more than $250,000 to organizations aiding disadvantaged women and children, and the deaf, hard-of-hearing and speech impaired. Quota is currently pursuing 501(c)(3) status. For more information on the organization, contact Hoover at indianaquotaprez@gmail.
com or visit Quota on Facebook or at www.indypaquota.org.