Quota International of Indiana, Pa. Inc. presented donations recently to eight community organizations: the YMCA, Indiana County Community Action Program, Family Promise, The Salvation Army, Hopeful Hearts,
The CARE Center, the Alice Paul House and the United Way of Indiana County.
Quota, a community impact organization with 50 members, has provided support to disadvantaged women and children and the deaf, hard-of-hearing and speech impaired for 62 years.
“Indiana Quotarians are busy throughout the year with a number of events that raise funds for community organizations,” Sheila Hoover, Quota club president, said in a news release.
“While the coronavirus pandemic has caused us to postpone several fundraising events, because of the generosity of our community, Quota is very pleased to be able to continue to help these important community agencies.”
In August, Quota presented its Gold Scholarship to two community women.
The Gold Scholarship was established in recognition of the club’s 50th anniversary in honor of club charter members Gerry Bonarrigo and the late Rose Reschini and the late Fran Supinka.
In the past several years, Quota of Indiana has raised more than $70,000 for the Alice Paul House, a shelter for battered women and their children; supports families through The Salvation Army’s Treasures for Children program and Hopeful Hearts; and has recently made donations to the Miracle League of Indiana County, the Chevy Chase Community Center and to the ICCAP Power Pack program to feed children.
Members also serve as volunteers for fundraising activities for several community organizations.
Quota has held mentoring events for children in the Big Hearts Little Hands program at the YMCA and supported youth in the Justice Works program.
Quota’s active speech and hearing committee works to furnish earplugs for free to organizations and groups throughout Indiana County.
Membership in Quota is open to all.
For more information, Hoover at indianaquotaprez@gmail.com or visit Quota on Facebook or www.indypaquota.org.