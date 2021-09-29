REA Energy Cooperative Inc. held its 84th annual meeting Sept. 16 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, Indiana, on a virtual platform. More than 273 members viewed the online meeting. This year Board Districts 5 and 6 were up for election.
In District 5 incumbent Robert Neese and in District 6 incumbent John Learn both ran unopposed and were declared re-elected.
Board Chairman Michael Bertolino and President and CEO Chad Carrick gave presentations.
Bertolino highlighted the many challenges and uncertainties that they as a cooperative and the community as a whole have faced the past year and a half.
For the president and CEO presentation Carrick, along with REA Communications and Marketing Manager Stacy Hilliard, conducted a question-and-answer session.
Some of the questions asked by the members included: the financial state of the cooperative, power supply caused blinks and outages, what products and services the cooperative’s subsidiary offer, power outage restoration and the cooperative’s status on broadband. At the reorganization meeting, held immediately after the business meeting, officers were elected for the upcoming year as follows: Chairman Michael Bertolino; Vice Chairman Wayne Farabaugh; Secretary/Treasurer Robert Neese; Allegheny Director Robert Neese; Alternate Allegheny Director Rick Shope.
REA Energy Cooperative Inc. is a nonprofit electric distribution cooperative founded in 1937 and owned by the 18,527 members served in Indiana, Cambria, Westmoreland, Armstrong, Jefferson, Blair and Clearfield counties.