ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Recycling bins will be available Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Armstrong Township building. Accepted will be separated clear, brown and green glass; aluminum and steel cans; plastic bottles #1 and #2; and newspapers and magazines.
Other dates are June 11, Aug. 13 and Oct. 8.
CREEKSIDE
The recycling bins will be at the park in Creekside Borough on Saturday.
Items collected are separated clear, brown and green glass; aluminum and steel cans; plastic bottles #1 and #2; and newspapers and magazines.
The next recycling date will be June 11.