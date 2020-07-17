IG-WEB-p4 - Red Barn Scholarship - 914.jpg
Kylee Surike / Indiana Gazette

The Red Barn Sportsman Club recently awarded three Homer-Center students with Post-Secondary Son/Daughter financial scholarships. Each student received $1,200. The scholarship is given to support deserving graduating high school students in attaining their post-secondary educational goals. Pictured, from left, are, Mike Usko (receiving the award for his niece, Makenzie Arone); scholarship recipient Kathryn Nippes; club member Jim Vresilovic; scholarship recipient Matthew Lewis; and club member Ron Traister.

