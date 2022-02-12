Registration and screening for learners who will be entering 3- or 4-year-old Kindergarten in the fall of 2022 will be held on Thursday, March 10, and Friday, March 11.
This is for learners that will be attending Laurel Valley Elementary School.
Registration and screening will be held by appointment only.
Please call the office at (724) 235-2723 to reserve a time slot.
In accordance with school district policy, admission to Pre-Kindergarten in the Ligonier Valley School District is for children who have reached the age of 3 or 4) years on or before the first day of September 2022. Please note that entry into the program for 3-year-old learners is income-based.
It is necessary to bring the child to registration. A readiness inventory will be given to the children during registration.
Pennsylvania State Law requires that you provide a state birth certificate as proof of the child’s date of birth, complete immunization records, proof of residency and custody/guardianship paperwork (if applicable).
Please note that the Ligonier Valley School District has a full day Pre-K program.
In late May, teacher assignments will be made from the registration list. It is imperative to register your child in March to enable the district to plan appropriately for the 2022-23 school year.
A special orientation for Pre-K students will be held in August before school begins.