Registration is scheduled for The Salvation Army’s seasonal programs in Indiana County.
Applications can be made by making an appointment, but walk-ins are also welcome. Online applications are available on the Facebook page.
Signups for The Salvation Army Angel Tree, Adopt-A-Family, Coats for Kids & Sheetz for the Kidz programs are set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Sept. 28 and 30, as well as 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12, 14, 26 and 28 and 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 and 20.
Please call (724) 465-2530 ext. 10 for details.