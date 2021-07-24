PeerTraining.jpg
From left at Scenery Hill Manor in Indiana are Ombudsman Debi Gressley, PEER graduates Doris Cochran, Mary Lou Kennerly, Janet Hopfer, Jim Wiltrout and Jean Smolich, and Scenery Hill Manor Administrator Owen Larkin.

 Submitted photo

Welcome the graduating class of Pennsylvania Empowered Expert Residents (PEERs) of 2021: Doris Cochran, Mary Lou Kennerly, Janet Hopfer, Jim Wiltrout and Jean Smolich, of Scenery Hill Manor in Indiana.

These residents successfully completed five two-hour sessions to be the newest group of residents who are trained to self-advocate and empower fellow residents.

PEERs learn how to improve their quality of life and care in long-term care facilities.

PEER is a partnership between residents, facility staff and the local ombudsman.

