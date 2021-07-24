Welcome the graduating class of Pennsylvania Empowered Expert Residents (PEERs) of 2021: Doris Cochran, Mary Lou Kennerly, Janet Hopfer, Jim Wiltrout and Jean Smolich, of Scenery Hill Manor in Indiana.
These residents successfully completed five two-hour sessions to be the newest group of residents who are trained to self-advocate and empower fellow residents.
PEERs learn how to improve their quality of life and care in long-term care facilities.
PEER is a partnership between residents, facility staff and the local ombudsman.