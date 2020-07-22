The 55th class reunion of Marion Center Area High School, scheduled for Aug. 29, has been postponed until the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Class of 1965 reunion committee will be sending out new information to classmates as soon as details are available.
The Marion Center High School classes of 1954 and 1955 have canceled their reunion set for Aug. 22 at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, White Township, due to COVID-19.
The Ambrose School has canceled its luncheon set for Sept. 19 at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House due to COVID-19. If you have any questions, call (814) 938-5612.