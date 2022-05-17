Revival services will be held from Wednesday to Sunday, May 22, at Independent Traditional Holiness Church, 5065 Ferguson Road, White Township.
Evangelist the Rev. Dr. Kelly Perry will be the speaker for the week. Perry is a pastor of The Church of the Nazarene in Macon, Mo., where he has pastored for the last 24 years.
Perry attended the Bible Missionary Institute in Rock Island, Ill., and finished his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees at the Southwest Bible College and Seminary in Jennings, La.
The congregation invites the public to be a part of the services. The services Wednesday through Saturday start at 7 p.m., and the Sunday service is 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will be special music at each service.
For more information, contact the pastor, the Rev. Randy Perry, at (317) 464-7005.