The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of New Village Institute at 10 a.m. Saturday at 500 Innovation Drive in Blairsville.
Everyone is invited. The ribbon-cutting will be followed by an open house. The entire family can enjoy entertainment, educational tips, support local community vendors, tour the facilities, food trucks and more. Plus, they can have a chance to participate in the vehicle smash.
New Village Institute in Blairsville is the newest and largest U.S. campus dedicated to training auto and diesel technicians. In January 2022, NVI launched innovative, accelerated programs that get technicians on the job more quickly.
That in turn addresses critical skilled worker shortages that hamper the U.S. economy.
Because NVI wants to support students who face financial challenges, grants are available to qualified applicants.
NVI works with partners in the industry to focus directly on the most-needed skill sets. The school also teaches students life skills, such as résumé-writing and workplace relations, to help them succeed in the workforce long term. Students also receive mentorship during their studies and after they graduate.
NVI Blairsville is part of New Village Initiative, whose Advanced Materials Group markets asphalt additives made from recycled plastic that add durability and reduce carbon emissions in the industry. Another NVI company is developing house kits made of lightweight but stronger concrete in part to address affordable housing shortages.