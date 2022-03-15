The River Valley School District is pleased to announce the opening of the new Cyber Lab at its Saltsburg campus.
The Cyber Lab provides students with a comfortable, relaxing space to complete coursework and get in-person assistance from a certified teacher.
The lab is completely stocked with manipulatives and other school materials students need but may not have access to at their home.
Superintendent Philip Martell is excited about the new space.
“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that some students prefer to be in an online environment,” he said in a news release.
“The River Valley School District Cyber Academy goes one step further. The students have the opportunity to be in a blended model. They can conduct studies online or come into our Cyber Lab for additional resources or assistance.”
The Cyber Academy is facilitated by veteran teacher Samantha Glass.
“This program offers students the flexibility to complete coursework at any time, from any location with internet access,” she said.
“This makes cyber a perfect match for students that are taking career and technology courses, participate in a work release program or need to get ahead so that they can explore other interests.”
Glass holds certifications in secondary math, English as a second language, and special education.
“We are very excited to be able to offer this unique educational experience and a state of the art learning space to students that need a different educational model,” she said.
The district will host an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Residents and prospective students are encouraged to come tour the space and learn more about the cyber academy. Light refreshments will be served.
The Cyber Lab is located at the Saltsburg Campus, 84 Trojan Lane, Saltsburg.