THE $1.75 million resurfacing and upgrade of seven miles of Tanoma Road, a heavily traveled link between Routes 119 and 286 in Rayne Township, has been completed. Completed in three phases over four construction seasons, and supported by almost $1.3 million from the state’s Multimodal Transportation Fund, the project included the
replacement of underground drainage pipes. It provides a smoother ride for an estimated 1,200 vehicles a day,
including farm equipment and horse-drawn carriages. Rayne Township and Indiana County officials said Sen. Joe Pittman and former Sen. Don White were responsible for winning approval of state money for the job. Pictured, from left, township laborers Jason Johnson and Garett Keith, Supervisor Anthony Mano, county Commissioner Michael Keith (a former Rayne Township supervisor), Pittman, Supervisor Tyler Keith, Secretary Wendi Strittmatter,
Supervisor Craig Andrie and road worker John Cochran symbolically opened the new-look Tanoma Road on
Wednesday morning.