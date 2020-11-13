The Indiana Midday Rotary recently recognized member Jon Glascoine as the Paul Harris Fellow.
The recognition acknowledges individuals who make contributions or who have contributions made in their name of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation.
Rotary established the recognition in 1957 to encourage and show appreciation for substantial contributions to what was then the foundation’s only program, Rotary Foundation Fellowships for Advanced Study, the precursor to Ambassadorial Scholarships. Pictured with Glascoine is club member Gail McCauley.