Indiana Rotary
Michelle Raymond / The Indiana Gazette

The Indiana Rotary recently was given $375 to spend locally on groceries for the Chevy Chase food bank. Pictured, from left, are Anita Uncapher, Giant Eagle manager; Tae Ayers; Sherry Skidmore; Barbara Croce, Chevy Chase director; Kay Smith; and Sammie Schaeffer, Ansley Uhron and Danielle Uhron, Giant Eagle managers.

