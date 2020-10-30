The Indiana Rotary recently was given $375 to spend locally on groceries for the Chevy Chase food bank. Pictured, from left, are Anita Uncapher, Giant Eagle manager; Tae Ayers; Sherry Skidmore; Barbara Croce, Chevy Chase director; Kay Smith; and Sammie Schaeffer, Ansley Uhron and Danielle Uhron, Giant Eagle managers.
