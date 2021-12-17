IHS students have been working hard this year to provide a safe and respectful environment in our student section due to negative events that have recently been happening in other schools’ student sections.
Recently, there was an Armstrong vs. Mars hockey game that took place. During this game the Armstrong student section made inappropriate chants to the Mars goalie who happened to be a girl. The student section also participated in chants involving language not suitable for a high school hockey game.
As Paul Zeise of The Pittsburgh Post Gazette wrote in a column, “Lorigan, the Armstrong High School principal, and the PIHL both said there will no longer be students allowed at games, but that is not particularly meaningful nor does it correct behavior. Every one of the students who were chanting also should be required to complete 20-plus hours of community service with an organization that works with women who have been victims of abuse.”
It is good to see high schools taking action to prevent these types of incidents from happening in the near future. One of the great things IHS has done this year is completely transform our student section. The Rowdy Rooter leaders, seniors Brock Petras and Noah Hutton, had a goal of bringing everyone together this year, and they achieved it! They wanted everyone to attend the games and feel respected.
Petras said “The main thing that sets our student section apart is the positivity we spread, instead of hateful speech we use words of encouragement.”
Due to making sure everyone in our student section feels welcomed, we have seen one of the best turnouts yet at the fall sport events this year. The student section looks at situations like what happened at Armstrong and does not want our privileges taken away like that.
Hutton and Petras have started a weekly event where one of the underclassmen receives an award called, “Rowdy Rooter of the Week.” Hutton says, “this encourages the new freshman to cheer and participate in the sporting events and to hopefully win the title of Rooter of the Week.
The first ever “Rowdy Rooter of the Week,” was Nico Fanella. Fanella stated that, “the student section was so hype this year. I loved the homecoming game color throw and the themes are always creative.”
It is awesome to see freshmen supporting and being excited to be a part of the student section, and hopefully they will become Rowdy Rooters one day.
The main thing to be taken away from this situation at Armstrong is to realize what should and should not be goals of a high school student section. Petras and Hutton both said that “the main goals should be that everyone has a safe and happy time at the games. The students should want to come back after attending one because it was so fun.”