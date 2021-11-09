Seniors for Safe Driving classes will be held at the Summit Church, Indiana, from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 29. The mature driver improvement course is designed to help drivers understand how aging affects driving abilities and provide insight about driving on today’s roadways.
The classes are PennDOT approved, designed for drivers 55 and older and provide a minimum 5 percent discount on your auto insurance for three years (as mandated by Pennsylvania state law. The standard course is for first-time participants and a refresher course is for repeating participants.
To register for a class, call (800) 559-4880 or (724) 283-0245. Or register online at www.seniorsfor safedriving.com