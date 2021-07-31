Various volunteer roles are available with Samaritan’s Purse through Operation Christmas Child in the West Central Pennsylvania region.
By serving year-round with Samaritan’s Purse through Operation Christmas Child, you will be a part of proclaiming the Gospel in more than 100 countries around the world. Each shoebox gift can bring “Good News and Great Joy” to a child in need and their family.
Currently, the West Central PA Area is actively seeking volunteers who are interested in serving on its community and student relations teams in Clearfield, Jefferson and Indiana counties.
Community relations volunteers are ambassadors within their local communities, and they engage and equip groups, businesses and civic organizations to become actively involved with Operation Christmas Child.
Student relations volunteers serve as an advocate for Operation Christmas Child in schools, universities and student organizations, so that young people become engaged in the ministry and have the opportunity to impact lives worldwide.
“Each year-round volunteer, participating church, group and individual shoebox packer is the heart and soul and engine driving Operation Christmas Child,” said Randy Riddle, OCC senior director.
“Together, we are rallying around the opportunity and calling to serve Jesus in this way — with urgency to introduce more and more children to a loving God through His son Jesus Christ.”
Interested individuals must complete and submit an online application, which includes questions about their personal testimony, gifts and abilities and previous volunteer experience.
Individuals should be prepared to provide contact information for one pastoral/spiritual reference and two personal references. Prior to selection, volunteers will be expected to agree to and sign the ministry’s statement of faith and volunteer waiver.
After the completion of the online volunteer application process, individuals will be contacted by West Central PA Area Coordinator Karla Sunderlin to schedule an in-person interview.
Nearly 575,000 volunteers worldwide — with more than 270,000 of those in the United States — are involved in collecting, shipping and distributing shoebox gifts.
For more information or to apply for volunteer opportunities through Operation Christmas Child, please visit: www.samari tanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-year-round/. For more information or questions about the local volunteer opportunities, individuals may also contact Sunderlin via email at ksunderlin@hotmail.com or phone at (814) 496-4456.