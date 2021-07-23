The White Township Municipal Authority board on Tuesday awarded a contract to Curry & Kepple Inc., New Alexandria, to complete the next phase of stormwater drainage system improvements in the Chevy Chase neighborhood, according to a news release.
The contractor submitted the lowest of 15 bids on the project at $495,053.10.
The project calls for the installation of almost 5,200 feet of drain pipe and 41 inlets.
With $100,000 allocated by the authority for the purchase of pipes, the total estimated cost of about $595,000 falls within the $600,000 budget for “Phase III” of the Chevy Chase stormwater project.
“We’re very pleased, in this tough climate, with the prices we received,” said Township Manager Milt Lady in the release.
The work is planned for storm sewer replacement on portions of Center Street and on Fourth, Fifth, Josephine, Fairview, Lincoln, Ridge and Elkin avenues and will improve system reliability and capacity limitations.
The project provides for connections to the existing stormwater system along Center Street at Josephine Avenue and Fairview Avenue.
The links were proposed as add-alternate bids to the main project and were approved by the authority as the prices fell within the budget.
The interconnections will allow the routing of stormwater between sewer sheds and be used in the design of future stormwater management facilities.
The authority also accepted a loan proposal from S&T Bank, Indiana, for up to $3 million in funds that will help finance the 286 East/Airport Road sanitary sewer extension project.
The balance of funds required for this project will come from the Township’s capital construction sewer fund account and/or the American Rescue Plan funds.
The proposal also will be presented to the White Township Board of Supervisors for final approval.
Municipal Authority board members Gene Gemmell, Bill Beck, Ken Brown and Bill Smith also heard updates on the extension of stormwater drainage service along several properties on Redwood Drive in Forest Manor and the update of the township’s portions of the Indiana County hazard mitigation plan relating to stormwater and sanitary sewage projects.
The board directed the township staff to conduct a public meeting to update residents on the 286 East sanitary sewer project.
“We want the residents to know this is coming,” said Township Engineer Dan Jageman.
“They have expected this for some time, and should know that it will be soon.”
As part of the authority’s sanitary sewer corrective action plan, the board authorized advertisement for bids for a sanitary sewer maintenance project proposing the rehabilitation of 5,000 lineal feet of sanitary sewers in the Chevy Chase and Pleasant View neighborhoods.