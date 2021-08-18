Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus has announced a 7 p.m. Dec. 12 concert by country entertainer Sara Evans, for which tickets will go on sale Friday.
Evans is bringing her Blue Christmas Tour to the KCAC, in one of the first post-pandemic events to be scheduled there, following appearances by comedians Jim Gaffigan Saturday night and Bill Engvall on Oct. 1.
Evans is a multi-platinum-selling musician with five No. 1 country singles since the late 1990s, including “No Place That Far,” “Suds in the Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born to Fly” and “A Little Bit Stronger.”
She has earned the Academy of Country Music Top Female Vocalist award, as well as several American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association, Country Music Television and Grammy Awards nominations.
Her “Born to Fly” has earned the CMA Video of the Year award and Evans also has earned the honor of being the fifth most played female artist on country radio.
She has produced a first full-length Christmas recording, “At Christmas,” a 10-song collection featuring such classics as “Silent Night,” “Winter Wonderland,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.”
There is also an original song and title track, ”At Christmas,” written by Shane Stevens and Toby Lightman.
KCAC said tickets start at $31 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, at the new First Commonwealth Bank Box Office in the KCAC lobby, as well as via iuptix.com or phone orders to (800) 514-3849.