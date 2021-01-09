The Pennsylvania Small Business Development Center will host an SBA emergency loan weekly webinar series. This no-cost webinar is designed to provide small business clients with answers to help you understand:
• Who is eligible for a second round of SBA loans
• What you need to have in hand before filing an application
• Understand realistic timelines for approval/closing
• Helpful guides to help estimate your economic loss
Facilitating the call is PASBDC director of capital acquisition Marcia McGavisk, with more than 30 years of commercial SBA 7A lending experience.
Because of the anticipated number of people on this webinar, questions will be taken through chat and they will try to address as many questions as possible in one hour.
Participants will receive an documents related to the loan application process. A Zoom link will be provided upon registration.
Sessions will be held on the following Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m.: Jan. 14, 21 and 28 and Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25.
To register, log on to https:// rb.gy/aehrj2.