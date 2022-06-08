Justin Schake has been promoted to distribution and facilities manager at the Indiana Gazette.
The promotion was announced Wednesday by Gazette Publisher Brian Nalepa.
“Justin has been a valuable asset to the Gazette since joining us in February,” Nalepa said.
Schake will be responsible for overseeing the newspaper’s circulation and distribution operations, along with maintaining the paper’s building and manufacturing equipment.
“He has the aptitude and skill set to help the Gazette enhance its service and operations in a leadership role,” Nalepa said.
Schake has been working for the Gazette in the maintenance and production areas since February and has displayed his capabilities in renovating and repairing the newspaper’s building and keeping the equipment running efficiently.
“It’s been a pleasure working here and a great opportunity,” he said. “The management and the people here are like family. I’m excited to learn the process and learn (the business) side of things.”
Schake is a native of Greensburg and attended Greensburg Salem High School, graduating in 2004. He has an associate degree in carpentry and construction, which he earned from Triangle Tech in 2006. Upon graduation, he worked in construction positions with Local 142 Carpenters Union, Harry Helmet, before becoming a general sales manager with Mike Hoffer Construction.
His sales experience also includes a stint with Rotolo Motors in Charleroi as a sales manager.
Schake will begin his new position immediately.