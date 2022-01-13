The William L. and Margaret L. Benz Foundation has announced the availability of applications for scholarships for the 2022-23 school year. The scholarships are available to eligible residents of Blairsville Borough and Burrell and Blacklick townships.
Applications are available at the River Valley (formerly Blairsville) High School guidance office or by contacting The Benz Foundation, c/o Nancy Baric (nancy.baric@klgates.com) or Rhonda Keebler (rhonda.keebler@klgates.com) at K&L Gates LLP, K&L Gates Center, 210 Sixth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Eligible River Valley High School graduates in the class of 2022 may apply, as may eligible students who graduated earlier and are presently planning or attending academic courses in graduate or undergraduate school. Students who obtained scholarships last year must reapply at this time. Applications from nontraditional students are encouraged.
Applications must be filed prior to April 15, and awards are expected to be announced in June. Applicants with questions about the grants should write to the Foundation or contact H. Woodruff Turner, chairman of the selection committee, at (412) 355-6478.
Students planning to attend Penn State should not seek a Benz award, but should obtain an application at the high school for a Lintner Foundation grant. Students residing in Blairsville Borough or Burrell Township planning to study nursing should contact the Thelma C. Smith Fund.
The Benz Foundation, established under the will of the late Margaret L. Benz, of Blairsville, makes grants to the Blairsville Public Library, as well as the scholarship program. BNY Mellon Bank, N.A., is the trustee of the Foundation. A total amount of $4,780,850 has already been awarded to scholarship recipients as recommended by the committee established pursuant to the will.
Dr. William L. Benz was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine who practiced in Blairsville from 1922 until shortly before his death in 1970. The Pittsburgh native was president of the Blairsville National Bank for many years before its merger with Pittsburgh National Bank. Mrs. Benz, an avid gardener, was active in civic organizations, including the Century Club, the Order of Eastern Star and the Monday Night Music Club.
Mrs. Benz died in July of 1986.