To honor the memory of Nathan Lukehart, American Iron Auctions and the Carnahan family have created a $1,000 scholarship in his honor.
The scholarship is founded on two main principles Nathan exhibited: work ethic and advancement of skills.
This scholarship is meant to not only embody his memory, but cater to the young adults who may not be looking to further their education in a traditional way, but plan to advance in another form of continued education or training.
The applicant must have been working part time while in school and provide the place and supervisor contact.
The applicant should outline within one page how the scholarship money will be used, if awarded, to further their education or training.
Traditional uses may include tuition, books, etc., or, for nontraditional applicants, an explanation of plans to obtain trade-related skills such as a CDL, notary classes, tools or to offset expenses while entering an apprenticeship in the trades.
This scholarship is open to any graduating senior.
The application must be within one page and include email and phone contact information for the applicant.
All applications must be submitted by 8 a.m. May 16 to Admin@Amer icanIronAuctions.com.