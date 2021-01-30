Several area school districts have scheduled kindergarten registration and screening for the 2021-22 school year.
ARMSTRONG
Kindergarten registration and student screening will take place on the same day and time. Parents are asked to call their child’s school to schedule a 30-minute appointment for one of the dates listed below.
Admission to kindergarten will be limited to children reaching age 5 on or before Aug. 31. Registration forms can be downloaded from the district’s website and completed prior to registration to save time. Parents may also stop at the school to pick up a registration packet, complete the forms and bring them to registration. Note, however, that official registration must be done in person. If you have any questions, contact your child’s school.
Parents/guardians are asked to bring the following information to registration:
• An original copy of the child’s birth certificate
• The child’s immunization records
• Proof of residency with an accurate description of the location of your residence including municipality, road names and landmarks for the purpose of planning transportation routes
• Dayton Elementary (814) 257-8816: March 17, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Elderton Elementary (724) 354-2131:March 4, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Lenape Elementary (724) 763-5299: March 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.;March 2, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.;March 3, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• Shannock Valley Elementary (724) 783-6991: March 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• West Hills Primary (724) 548-7651: March 9, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; March 10 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m.; March 11, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m.; March 12, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
MARION CENTER
Kindergarten registration is underway.Children who are 5 years of age prior to Sept. 1, 2021, are eligible to attend kindergarten.
Call Vicki Milner at (724) 397-5551, ext. 4000 to obtain an enrollment packet and make an evening appointment on Jan. 28. Masks are required while in the building.
Current district pre-kindergarten students simply need to complete a registration form and transportation form. Students new to the district must complete a registration form and enrollment packet.
Bring the following, with a completed enrollment packet, to your scheduled appointment:
- Your child’s birth certificate
- Your child’s immunization record
- Proof of residency
- Custody papers
- Completed registration packet
PENNS MANOR
Registration is scheduled for March 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m.
Children being registered must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1. Elementary school faculty will be present to conduct a developmental and speech screening for each child.
Call the elementary school office at (724) 254-2666 or (800) 438-7001, ext. 1000, to schedule a registration appointment.