On March 24, Science Club virtually represented Indiana Area High School at the 82nd annual Pittsburgh Regional Science and Engineering Fair.
This fair is one of the most competitive and prestigious fairs in this area, where over 1,000 students from 21 counties compete for top prizes and scholarships.
Three students placed in their respective categories.
In the Physics and Astronomy category, Andrew Kuzneski took third place for his work on economical home soundproofing.
In the Behavioral and Social Science category, Audra Moore took fourth place for her work on how masks interfere with our ability to read facial expressions.
In Engineering and Robotics, Lucas Connell took fourth place for his work investigating the tensile properties of plastics.
In addition to these top places, many of students were awarded special prizes.
Of note, Yahya Farag was honored by the Office of Naval Research, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Airforce for his work on muscle-like compliance in robots.
Trista Newman’s work researching the effectiveness of CO2 capturing paint was recognized by the American Meteorological Society.
Eight other students were recognized with 13 sponsor awards, most of which include a monetary prize.
The prizes with the most potential to impact students, and hopefully keep them moving forward to careers in STEM fields, are the scholarships.
This year 10 students were offered scholarships from a variety of area colleges.
The scholarship awards were the highest ever for Indiana at $168,000, which brings the club’s overall total to over $300,000 the club started attending PRSEF in 2017.