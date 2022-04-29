Jerry Brady is working on his Eagle Scout project as part of Troop 345 out of New Alexandria. While the original goal was to clean at least 40 headstones at Edgewood Cemetery in Saltsburg, he and a group of 14 volunteers cleaned the cemetery and more than 200 stones. Jerry is in the process of gathering another group of volunteers to do another 200 headstones and plans to finish the section on Sunday. Jerry wants to preserve and care for the graves because each grave represents a life. Pictured, left, Jerry sprayed Wet and Forget on a stone after cleaning it with water. At right, a stone is shown before and after cleaning.
