A new piece has been added to the Blairsville sculpture project. It was done by the late John McCombie.
McCombie was a local artist best known for his bronze casting.
The “Red-Tailed Hawk,” which hangs in the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, and “Rest on Arms,” the statue of a Civil War soldier that stands in front of the Clark House in Indiana, are two of his best-known pieces. McCombie was a Vietnam veteran and a man who truly believed in community spirit, said Joy Fairbanks, in a news release.
“He would have loved knowing that one of his sculptures was part of this project,” Fairbanks said. McCombie and Fairbanks were fellow students at IUP and worked together in the sculpture studio. When Fairbanks spoke with his widow, Barb, she was pleased to donate a piece of his early work and have it placed in Blairsville.
“We were also fortunate to have Terry Barnhart come on board to do some needed repairs and apply a new coat of paint to the sculpture,” Fairbanks said. “Barnhart’s Blasting and Fabricating isn’t used to having sculptures arrive at the business. We were quite happy that Terry took this on.”
Fairbanks also thanked Economy Construction for muscle power needed to move the piece from Tanoma Road to Blairsville and then to add the base pad for support. Colours, of Indiana, also provided a generous donation to the project.
“As always, Joe Spiaggi and the borough crew were there to lend a hand. It was another good example of community team work,” she said.
The second new sculpture is a simple statement flower done by the students at the Indiana County Technology Center, under the direction of Louis Toth. This piece was part of an exhibit at The Artists Hand Gallery. It was purchased by Cis Ottie and donated to the sculpture project.