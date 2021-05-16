The Seeds of Faith Christian Academy is currently accepting students in Pre-K through 12th grade for the 2021-22 school year.
For students living in the Indiana, Armstrong or Marion Center school districts, busing will be provided by those districts.
For those living outside these districts, the SFCA is working to facilitate transportation. The new location will be 181 Hudson Road, Creekside, in the former Marion Center Creekside-Washington Elementary School building.
For information, please call (724) 463-7719 or info@seedsoffaithacademy.org.