It is great to be back with a monthly column focused on the health of our communities!
IRMC is lit up blue to represent that March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
The good news is colorectal cancer caught early can be treated with great success.
Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in the United States. It is estimated that in the year 2022, there will be well over 100,000 new diagnoses of colorectal cancer and 50,000 deaths.
While these numbers are staggering, it is important to note that an estimated 50 percent or more could be prevented with routine screening. Colorectal cancer is preventable, treatable and beatable — and this is why screening is so important.
Colonoscopies are considered the “gold standard” for screening for colorectal cancer.
A healthy individual with no family history of colorectal cancer should begin screening at age 45.
Many individuals will delay scheduling a colonoscopy because they fear the results.
While around 30 percent of the time, pre-cancerous polyps are found, only 2 to 3 percent of individuals have a cancer found.
Early detection is key!
IRMC offers colonoscopies in a new state-of-the-art center with multiple quality physicians. An appointment can be scheduled through your primary care physician or by calling (724) 357-7075.
Whether you choose IRMC or another provider, we encourage you to get screened for you and your family’s sake.
You’re worth it!
Steve Wolfe is president and CEO of Indiana Regional Medical Center.