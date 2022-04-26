April is the month that Easter and Passover are celebrated around the world. For us at IRMC it is a reminder that good health has the multiple dimensions of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual.
While IRMC isn’t a faith-based hospital, it is clear that faith was on the minds of the founding fathers and mothers of Indiana Hospital. When Indiana Hospital was first organized in 1914, its seal consisted of a circular device depicting the Good Samaritan assisting the wounded traveler. When John S. Mack’s donation made Indiana Hospital’s first major expansion possible, engraved in stone over the new wing’s entrance was the phrase, “I dressed his wounds; God healed him.”
At IRMC we believe care is more than physical and we strive to support the spiritual needs of our patients and their families. Our hope is to promote well-being, happiness, hope, outlook and gratitude to maximize patient and family engagement and clinical outcomes.
This holiday I pray that all of us advance in our spiritual health as individuals and that as your community hospital, we continue to provide a wonderful healing environment.
Proverbs 3:8: It will be healing to your body and refreshment to your bones.
This holiday let’s all set goals for spiritual growth!
You are worth it.
Steve