Aging Services Inc. full-time social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory. Centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500. The Armagh and Aultman social centers will reopen March 2 and 3.
MONDAY
Smokey barbecue burger with cheddar and crispy onions on bun, cheesy potatoes, cauliflower blend, fresh fruit
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., arts and crafts; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., French toast and sausage breakfast; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 10 to 11 a.m., trivia and games; 11:30 a.m. to noon, “Sit-N-Flex”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., social time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., bingo
TUESDAY
Sweet and sour roasted pork loin, blended rice pilaf, green beans, whole grain dinner roll, mixed fruit
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., sing-a-long; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 10 a.m. to noon, Movie Day; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, bingo; noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 10 to 11:30 a.m., arts and crafts; 11:30 a.m. to noon, “Sit-N-Flex”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 to 11 a.m., “Care to Share” social time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Open hot faced turkey sandwich with gravy on white bread, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, applesauce
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., craft class; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 p.m., trivia and games
Saltsburg: 10 to 11 a.m., social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., knitting class; 10 to 11 a.m., “Care to Share” social time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., creative arts and crafts class
THURSDAY
Baked meatloaf marinara topped with mozzarella, garlic whipped potatoes, parmesan corn, wheat bread, pudding
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., Valentine’s Day party; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 12:30 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 10 to 11 a.m., paint class; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, Valentine’s Day party; noon to 1 p.m., lunch
Saltsburg: 10 a.m. to noon, arts, crafts or knitting class; 11 a.m., Valentine’s Day party; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 to 11 a.m., trivia and games; 11 a.m. to noon, Valentine’s Day party; noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., woodcarving class at center
FRIDAY
Chicken and buttermilk biscuit, pepper slaw, peaches
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., mystery surprise activity; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., Valentine’s Day party and card exchange; 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., first lunch; 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., second lunch
Two Lick: 9 to 10:30 a.m., crochet class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., bingo