Aging Services Inc. social centers are temporarily closed for the safety of staff and participants. However, the centers will be offering takeout meals consisting of one hot meal and a frozen two pack meal box. Participating centers are Chestnut Hills, Indiana, Mahoning Hills, Saltsburg and Two Lick Valley. Pick up times are from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive take-out lunches on the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
Listed are the menus available for take-out in the coming week.
MONDAY
Hot meal: Bratwurst with hot dog bun, scalloped potatoes, peas, pears
Frozen two-pack meals in one box: Baked vegetable lasagna with vegetable cream sauce, broccoli; potato crusted fish, macaroni and cheese, peas
Non-frozen items: Dinner roll, applesauce, hot chocolate mix; whole wheat bread, grape juice, string cheese
THURSDAY
Hot meal: Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, warm beets, white bread, fresh fruit
Frozen two-pack meals in one box: Pepper steak with gravy, cheesy mashed potatoes, carrots; tortilla chicken, seasoned redskin potatoes, mixed vegetables
Non-frozen items: Whole wheat bread, diced pears, hot chocolate mix; whole wheat bread, mixed fruit, string cheese