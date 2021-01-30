Aging Services Inc. full-time social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory. Centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500. The Armagh and Aultman social centers will reopen March 2 and 3.
MONDAY
Baked ziti in marinara sauce with meatballs and cheese,
tossed salad with cucumber, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., arts and crafts; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., special groundhog breakfast with treat; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 10 to 11 a.m., trivia and games; 11:30 a.m. to noon, “Sit-N-Flex”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., social time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., bingo
TUESDAY
Chicken Caesar club sandwich with lettuce, tomato
and cheese, potatoes, broccoli, blushed pears
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., sing-a-long; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 10 a.m. to noon, Movie Day; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, bingo; noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 10 to 11:30 a.m., arts and crafts; 11:30 a.m. to noon, “Sit-N-Flex”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 to 11 a.m., “Care to Share” social time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Salisbury steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, carrots, wheat bread, birthday cupcake
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., craft class; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 p.m., trivia and games
Saltsburg: 10 to 11 a.m., social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., knitting class; 10 to 11 a.m., “Care to Share” social time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., creative arts and crafts class
THURSDAY
Barbecue pulled pork, seasoned potatoes,
lima beans, wheat bread, sliced apples
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 12:30 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 10 to 11 a.m., paint class; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, dime bingo; noon to 1 p.m., lunch
Saltsburg: 10 a.m. to noon, arts, crafts or knitting class; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 to 11 a.m., trivia and games; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., woodcarving class at center
FRIDAY
Seafood macaroni and cheese, stewed
tomatoes, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., mystery surprise activity; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., bingo; 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., first lunch; 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., second lunch
Two Lick: 9 to 10:30 a.m., crochet class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., bingo