On March 22, Sheriff Bob Fyock and his K-9 partner, Kort, gave a presentation to the families at Hopeful Hearts, a grief support program for children, teens and their families.
Hopeful Hearts is a service of Concordia-IRMC VNA, which meets in Indiana Borough while serving families of Indiana County and portions of Armstrong, Westmoreland and Jefferson counties.
The mission of Hopeful Hearts is to improve the lives of grieving children and their families by providing support in a safe and caring environment where all are welcome and where families can grow through the healing process.
This nonprofit program is free of charge to its participants and relies primarily on community funds and donations.
The March 22 Hopeful Hearts family session was sponsored by Sheriff Fyock’s generous donation. During the family session, he discussed a variety of topics including stranger danger, internet safety, gun safety and drug use prevention.
In addition, the sheriff demonstrated how K-9 Kort can search, find and indicate the presence of drugs.