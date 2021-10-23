An onsite data destruction hard drive shredding event to prevent identify theft is set for 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at S&T Bank Corporate Office parking lot at 800 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
The event will be held rain or shine.
CyberCrunch will be onsite to shred hard drives or data devices while you watch. Accepted items include desktop and laptop computers, tablets, hard drives and cellphones.
Paper, televisions, any type of tape, CDs, DVDs or other electronics will not be accepted.
This event is sponsored by S&T Bank.