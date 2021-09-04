September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Indiana Free Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card.
Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.
To celebrate, the library is giving away a bag of library goodies, including a Kindle Fire.
Participants can enter by getting a new library card, upgrading a card to one of the new plastic cards, half price this month, or by completing the “Library card BINGO” game.
The Indiana Free Library offers lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
The library will be closed for Labor Day and will resume normal business hours on Tuesday. Use cloudLibrary for digital books at www.cloudlibrary.com by selecting Johnstown District.
TUESDAY
11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club, “I Heard You Paint Houses” by Charles Brandt.
The True Story Book Club meets at 11 a.m. on Zoom. Members read and discuss many different subjects and issues from countries around the world. It just has to be a true story. For a Zoom invite, email Val at if lkdisfun@gmail.com. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using GrabNGo service.
WEDNESDAY
3 p.m., Crafternoon … on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions.
Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
All Crafternoon videos will be posted on the Indiana Free Library website and Facebook page.
SATURDAY
1 to 4 p.m., Northern Appalachian Folk Festival, American Legion parking lot. Two tents full of library fun will be offered for children. There will be a Storytime tent, where staff will read stories about Appalachia, and a tent to learn how to make a real Appalachian toy, a corn husk doll.