In-person application interviews are being conducted for the Angels’ Wings gift program for the holidays, sponsored by Diamond Drugs Inc. and The Indiana Gazette in partnership with Indiana County Community Action Program.
Applications can be made during the following times:
• Thursday, 10 a.m to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., Indiana Mall
• Monday, 10 a.m. to noon, Indiana Mall
• Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., ICCAP
• Wednesday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to noon, Indiana Mall
• Thursday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., ICCAP
• Monday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Indiana Mall
• Tuesday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Indiana Mall
For those who cannot attend in-person applications, phone interviews are available. Call or text (724) 840-4729 and someone will be in touch to schedule a phone call.
ICCAP is at 827 Water St., Indiana, and mall interviews will take place across from Bath & Body Works.
To qualify, participants must:
• Meet financial eligibility guidelines
• Reside in Indiana County
• Provide the following information: a valid photo ID, proof of residency if ID does not list current address; a Social Security card for each adult applicant; a Social Security card or birth certificate for each child applicant; and proof of income/assistance for all adult individuals in the household.