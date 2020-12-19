Christian Associates of Southwest Pennsylvania is encouraging all Christians to join in a socially distant, yet spiritually unified, “Silent Night” singalong at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Christmas Eve.
Participants will stand in front of their homes holding a lit candle to sing the traditional hymn, mirroring an element of in-person Christmas Eve worship services across most Christian traditions.
“This year, preparing for Christmas Eve stings,” said the Rev. Canon Natalie Hall of the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh, a proxy representative to Christian Associates’ Council of Bishops & Judicatory Executives.
The singalong is Canon Hall’s original idea. “Because of the global pandemic, many churches are closed to in-person worship, or are limiting attendance and revising cherished traditions. Online connections are a gift, yet the internet cannot recreate what Christian people have come to love about celebrating Christmas Eve together.”
“And yet, our candles still glow, and a pandemic cannot stop our song,” said the Rev. Liddy Barlow, Christian Associates’ executive minister.
“As we join across our neighborhoods to sing ‘Silent Night’ by candlelight from a safe social distance, we will be a sign for one another of unity and hope, welcoming the Christ child into the world with one voice.”
“Silent Night” lyrics and prayers to accompany the event are available on Christian Associates’ website, www.casp.org/silentnight.
For 50 years, Christian Associates of Southwest Pennsylvania has convened Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant church bodies to promote unity among diverse Christians and to work together for the common good.