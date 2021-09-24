The White Township board of supervisors has nominated Bill Simmons, president of Indiana Fire Association, for the 2021 Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award.
The honor was established first in 2020 by www.civic-volunteer.com and is sponsored by CivicPlus, of Manhattan, Kan., www.civicplus.com, an online and national proponent of exceptional and frictionless interaction between Americans and their local governments, the township reported in a news release.
The award program honors extraordinary public service in municipalities of fewer than 25,000 residents.
“It spotlights the urgent need for citizens to fill critical civic volunteer roles including local government boards and councils, volunteer firefighters, EMTs, and the many advisory committees that support key local government functions,” according to the civic-volunteer.com website.
Simmons, a firefighter and administrator in the Indiana fire department since 1979, has more than four decades of service as a firefighter and officer of IFA. As president since 2001, Simmons has led the department in the construction of two modern, new fire stations in White Township (2006) and Indiana Borough (2016).
His credentials include decades of service as treasurer of the Citizens’ Ambulance Service board of directors and volunteer work with The United Way, the American Red Cross and St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish.
“Bill has long modeled the drive, commitment and passion of the local community volunteers who fill the gaps in service that make small towns safer, more attractive, and sometimes more prosperous than they otherwise would be,” said White Township Manager Milt Lady in the news release.
“He stands as an example and inspiration for others who have followed his footsteps in volunteer service in the Indiana area.”
The program is accepting nominees from all communities until Oct. 15. Small Town American Civic Volunteer Award winners will be announced on or about Nov. 15.