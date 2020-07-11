The grant program for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor’s business closure orders is accepting applications through Tuesday.
Small businesses with revenue of $1 million or less and 25 or fewer full-time employees must apply by 11:59 p.m. on July 14.
The grants are competitive, but the Department of Community and Economic Development is working hard to make sure that small businesses in rural counties such as Indiana County have access to these funds. Grants range from $5,000 to $50,000.
There is $200 million available — half for main street businesses such as boutiques, barbers/hairdressers, restaurants, pet shops, and half for historically disadvantaged businesses. There is a simple two-page application. Applicants will need some basic information such as a photo identification, tax return, etc.
The program is being managed by the Community Development Financial Institution Network. Applicants only need to apply through one CDFI, and they only need to apply once.
The local CDFIs are:
More information can be found at https://dced.pa.gov/programs/covid-19-relief-statewide-small-business-assistance/.