Everly, 4, left, and Dawson, 6, acted out the flagpole scene from “A Christmas Story” while playing in the snow with their grandmother, Patty Silvis, and parents, Dave Coy and Emily Silvis, of Homer City. The Indiana Gazette asked readers to share winter photos, published this week and culminating today in Leisure. See Pages E-1 and E-2.
Latest News
- DEAR ABBY: New mom doesn't take kindly to MIL's unwelcome opinions
- 'God, Me and a Cup of Tea': What is love made of?
- Police Log
- Community church announcements
- Wordle is all about the best starting word. We did the math on what wins.
- Senior centers set weekly schedule
- IUP women aim to stay in the moment
- Indiana County NAACP scholarships available
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.