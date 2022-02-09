Emma Welsh, 4½, daughter of Devin and Kelsey Welsh, stood with the family’s snowy rendition of Punxsutawney Phil at their East Pike home in Indiana. The Indiana Gazette recently asked the community to submit photos of how they are having fun in the snow. Photos will appear in print edition this week.
