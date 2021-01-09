Aging Services Inc. social centers are temporarily closed for the safety of staff and participants.
However, the centers will be offering takeout meals consisting of one hot meal and a frozen two pack meal box. Participating centers are Chestnut Hills, Indiana, Mahoning Hills, Saltsburg and Two Lick Valley. Pick up times are from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays.
Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive take-out lunches on the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
Listed are the menus available for take-out in the coming week.
Monday
Hot meal: Lasagna with meat sauce and mozzarella topping, Italian beans, warm peaches, breadstick
Frozen two-pack meals in one box: Breaded chicken cutlet, parsley redskins, carrots; kielbasa with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, warm apples
Non-frozen items: White bread, peaches, hot chocolate; hotdog bun, string cheese
Thursday
Hot meal: Pulled turkey and stuffing with gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, applesauce
Frozen two-pack meals in one box: Baked meatloaf with gravy, garlic whipped potatoes, creamed corn; barbecue pork riblette sandwich, new potatoes, carrots
Non-frozen items: Wheat bread, sherbet; sandwich bun, fruit juice, hot chocolate