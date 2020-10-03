Aging Services Inc. full-time social centers are now open for lunch and other activities as well as the two satellite centers. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory. Centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Bratwurst on hot dog bun, scalloped potatoes, peas, pears
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., arts and crafts; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 9:30 to 11 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m. to noon, arts and crafts; noon to 1 p.m., lunch
Saltsburg: 10 to 11 a.m., trivia and games; 11:30 a.m. to noon, “Sit-N-Flex”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., nature walk (weather permitting), meet at Clymer baseball field; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., bingo
TUESDAY
Cottage pie with stewed beef and vegetables in gravy with buttered mash, coleslaw, whole grain biscuit, cinnamon applesauce
Armagh: 10:45 to11:30 a.m., fitness class; 11:15 a.m., ANEW blood pressure check; 11:30 a.m. to noon, bingo; noon to 1 p.m., lunch
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., sing-a-long; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 10 a.m. to noon, Movie Day; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, bingo; noon to 1 p.m., lunch
Saltsburg: 10 to 11:30 a.m., arts and crafts; 11:30 a.m. to noon, “Sit-N-Flex”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 to 11 a.m., “Care to Share” social time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Creamy chicken divan over white rice, tossed salad, breadstick, cupcake
Aultman: 10:30 to11 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m. to noon, bingo; noon to 1 p.m., lunch
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., craft class; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 p.m., coloring club
Saltsburg: 10 to 11 a.m., social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., knitting class; 10 to 11 a.m., “Care to Share” social time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., creative arts and crafts class
THURSDAY
Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, warm beets, white bread, fresh fruit
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 12:30 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 10 to 11 a.m., paint class or guided meditation (alternate weekly); 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, bingo; noon to 1 p.m., lunch
Saltsburg: 10 a.m. to noon, arts, crafts or knitting class; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 to 11 a.m., trivia and piano time with Tom; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., woodcarving class at center
FRIDAY
Greek chicken salad with dressing, three bean salad, dinner roll, Mandarin oranges
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., mystery surprise activity; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., second lunch
Two Lick: 9 to 10:30 a.m., crochet class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., bingo