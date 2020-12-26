Aging Services Inc. social centers are temporarily closed for the safety of staff and participants. However, the centers will be offering takeout meals consisting of one hot meal and a frozen two pack meal box. Participating centers are Chestnut Hills, Indiana, Mahoning Hills, Saltsburg and Two Lick Valley. Pick up times are from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive take-out lunches on the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
Listed are the menus available for take-out in the coming week.
Monday
Hot meal: Center cut pork loin with gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, lima beans, white bread, sliced apples
Frozen two pack meals in one box: Breaded pork chop, au gratin potatoes, carrots; penne paste in marinara sauce with meatballs and mozzarella, broccoli
Non-frozen items: Whole wheat bread, diced pears, string cheese; whole wheat bread, peaches, hot chocolate mix
Thursday
Hot meal: Turkey Reuben on whole grain sandwich roll with sauerkraut and cheese, seasoned potatoes, carrots, mixed fruit
Frozen two-pack meals in one box: Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, winter blend vegetables; breaded fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes
Non-frozen items: Whole wheat bread, applesauce; whole wheat bread, Mandarin oranges, string cheese