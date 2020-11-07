Aging Services Inc. full-time social centers are now open for lunch and other activities as well as the two satellite centers. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory. Centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Lasagna with meat sauce and mozzarella topping, tossed salad with cucumber, breadstick, peaches
Armagh: 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness class; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 to 1 p.m., lunch
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., arts and crafts; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., bingo; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., drive-thru soup sale; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: Closed until Nov. 12
Saltsburg: 10 to 11 a.m., trivia and games; 11:30 a.m. to noon, “Sit-N-Flex”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., nature walk (weather permitting), meet at Clymer baseball field; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., bingo
TUESDAY
Pulled turkey, stuffing with gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, applesauce
Armagh: 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness class; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo, 12:15 to 1 p.m., lunch
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., sing-a-long; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 10 a.m. to noon, Movie Day; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
Mahoning Hills: Closed until Nov. 12
Saltsburg: 10 to 11:30 a.m., arts and crafts; 11:15 a.m., ANEW blood pressure checks; 11:30 a.m. to noon, “Sit-N-Flex”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 to 11 a.m., “Care to Share” social time; no lunch
WEDNESDAY
Closed in observance of Veterans Day
THURSDAY
Kielbasa with sauerkraut topping on hot dog bun, cheesy potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 12:30 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 10 to 11 a.m., paint class or guided meditation (alternate weekly); 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, Veterans Day recognition with patriotic music by DJ Randy; noon to 1 p.m., lunch
Saltsburg: 10 a.m. to noon, arts, crafts or knitting class; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 to 11 a.m., trivia and piano time with Tom; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 11:15 a.m., ANEW blood pressure checks; 1 to 3 p.m., woodcarving class at center
FRIDAY
White chicken chili, tossed salad with tomato,
baked potato, whole grain mini biscuit, cookie
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., mystery surprise activity; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., bingo; 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., first lunch; 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., second lunch
Two Lick: 9 to 10:30 a.m., crochet class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., bingo