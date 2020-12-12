Aging Services Inc. has made the decision to close the main office at 1055 Oak St., Indiana, to outside visitors until at least Feb. 1. At that time, ASI will re-evaluate to determine the risk to its employees. Employees will be continuing to work and respond to phone calls and emails. To contact the office call (724) 349-4500 or email jmaust@agingservicesinc.com.
All senior centers are closed but takeout meals are available. Home-delivered meals also will continue to be delivered to eligible homebound consumers. This is in effect from Monday until Jan. 31.
Listed are the menus available for takeout or home delivery for the coming week.
Monday: Meatballs with marinara, baked ziti with cheese, tossed salad, garlic stick, mixed fruit salad
Tuesday: Chicken Caesar club sandwich on roll with lettuce, tomato and cheese, creamy broccoli soup, blushed pears
Wednesday: Holiday special stuffed chicken breast with gravy, whipped potatoes, candied carrots, dinner roll, red velvet cake with icing
Thursday: Barbecue pulled pork, seasoned potatoes, lima beans, white bread, sliced apples
Friday: Seafood macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit