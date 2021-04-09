Solomon, an 18-month-old Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever, recently put his adorably good looks to use for a good cause in The Indiana Gazette’s Pet Contest.
Owned by husband and wife John Buckshaw and Heidi Malin, of White Township, Solomon received the most votes in the effort that raised money and awareness for both the Indiana County Humane Society and Four Footed Friends.
Solomon was 8 weeks old when he went home with the couple from a breeder in Virginia, Malin said. They had been researching breeds and felt that the temperament and size would be a great fit for the couple, as they enjoy the outdoors.
“We are active people,” she said. “As an active couple, we wanted an active dog.”
Malin and Buckshaw said Solomon loves the swimming, “a good walk in the park,” and hiking in the woods and chasing the couple’s chickens.
His breed is double-coated, and he also loves the snow.
Solomon is a smart dog, and couple said they must spell out words that make him excited. Malin said his language is “pretty extensive.”
“We have to watch what we say in normal conversation,” she said.
What are his dislikes?
He’s not a fan of anything with wheels, except for going for a car ride.
“He’s a great companion,” Malin said.
Malin said she and her husband were thrilled that Solomon could help make a difference, as both she and her husband have owned shelter pets all their lives and are very supportive of the shelters.
“We’re glad he was able to raise awareness,” said Malin, who noted that with the pandemic, the area shelters’ ability to fundraise has been hampered.
Samantha McCoy, shelter manager and humane officer with the Indiana County Humane Society, as well as Jeanne Stelmak, director of Four Footed Friends, and Gwen Cochran, Four Footed Friends cat manager, spoke of the needs of their respective organizations.
Stelmak said it’s important for the public to realize that Indiana has two shelters in town that are both “no-kill” and work together to help the stray, abandoned and surrendered animals of Indiana County.
Monetary donations can be made through instructions found at four footedfriends.org for FFF and incohumanesociety.com for the Indiana County Humane Society.
Donations of items such as cleaning supplies, especially bleach, high-efficiency laundry detergent and OdoBan are also needed an appreciated.
