Due to a possible misplacement of the mail by the United States Postal Service, members of the REA Energy Cooperative Inc., whose billing cycle falls between the 14th and 24th of each month, did not receive an electric bill for the month of December.
The bills were mailed from the cooperative’s processor on Dec. 9 and at some point were lost or misplaced. Additionally, members whose billing cycle falls between the second and 12th of the month may experience a delay in receiving their bills due to the recent postal holidays. These bills were mailed Dec. 28.
Customers will have the option to view and pay the bill online. Visit www.rea energy.com.
For more information, call the REA Energy office at (800) 211-5667 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. We cannot send billing information via email for security reasons. Provide public service announcements as soon as possible. REA Energy is a full-service distribution electric cooperative serving over 22,000 consumer-members in seven counties, including Indiana County.